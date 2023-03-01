Southeast Louisiana cruises past Houston Christian 80-64

HOUSTON (AP) — Roger McFarlane had 17 points, Brody Rowbury added a double-double and Southeast Louisiana cruised to an 80-64…

HOUSTON (AP) — Roger McFarlane had 17 points, Brody Rowbury added a double-double and Southeast Louisiana cruised to an 80-64 victory over Houston Christian on Wednesday night.

McFarlane added eight rebounds and three steals for the Lions (18-13, 12-6 Southland Conference). Rowbury finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Boogie Anderson scored 15 on 7-of—14 shooting.

Pierce Bazil led the Huskies (10-21, 7-11) with 23 points. Tristan Moore added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Bonke Maring contributed nine points, four assists and two blocks.

