South Florida visits Wichita State following Bryant’s 30-point outing

South Florida Bulls (14-16, 7-10 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (15-14, 8-9 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Florida Bulls (14-16, 7-10 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (15-14, 8-9 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Wichita State Shockers after Keyshawn Bryant scored 30 points in South Florida’s 72-56 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers are 7-9 on their home court. Wichita State is seventh in the AAC scoring 70.6 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Bulls are 7-10 against AAC opponents. South Florida averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaykwon Walton is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Tyler Harris is averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.