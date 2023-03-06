South Dakota State Jackrabbits play in Summit Tournament against the North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison (15-16, 11-7 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-12, 13-5 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday,…

North Dakota State Bison (15-16, 11-7 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (19-12, 13-5 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -2.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits play in the Summit Tournament against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits’ record in Summit play is 13-5, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. South Dakota State is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 11-7 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State has an 8-9 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Grant Nelson is averaging 18.1 points, nine rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

