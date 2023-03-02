South Carolina Upstate plays in Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-15, 10-8 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (15-14, 10-8 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-15, 10-8 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (15-14, 10-8 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Spartans have gone 10-8 against Big South teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. South Carolina Upstate has an 8-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 10-8 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is second in the Big South with 12.8 assists per game led by DQ Nicholas averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.1 points and two steals for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 11.5 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Nicholas is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.