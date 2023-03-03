South Carolina Upstate plays in Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-15, 10-8 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (15-14, 10-8 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-15, 10-8 Big South) vs. South Carolina Upstate Spartans (15-14, 10-8 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -4; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans play in the Big South Tournament against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Spartans have gone 10-8 against Big South opponents, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. South Carolina Upstate is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ record in Big South play is 10-8. Gardner-Webb is sixth in the Big South scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 15.1 points and two steals. Justin Bailey is averaging 11.5 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Julien Soumaoro is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 9.1 points. DQ Nicholas is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

