Son scores 2 in Klinsmann’s debut as South Korea coach

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Jurgen Klinsmann’s first game as coach of South Korea ended in a 2-2 draw with Colombia on Friday, with Son Heung-min scoring two goals.

It was South Korea’s first match since losing to Brazil in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar, and Klinsmann’s first game since coaching the United States in 2016.

Son gave the host team a 2-0 lead in the first half at Ulsan World Cup Stadium. James Rodriguez and Jorge Carasscal scored for Colombia early in the second half.

Son first curled in a shot from outside the area as goalkeeper Camilo Vargas was out of position. The Tottenham forward scored his 37th international goal just before halftime from a free kick.

The two other Asian teams to reach the second round at last year’s World Cup also played Friday, facing a pair of South American teams that were eliminated in the group stage. Australia defeated Ecuador 3-1 in Sydney and Japan drew 1-1 with Uruguay in Tokyo.

Jackson Irvine, Awer Mabil and Garang Kuol all scored for Australia, while Felix Torres briefly equalized for the visitors.

Federico Valverde put Uruguay ahead late in the first half against Japan but Takuma Nishimura equalized in the 75th minute.

