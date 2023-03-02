Siena hosts Manhattan after Nelson’s 21-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (11-16, 9-9 MAAC) at Siena Saints (17-12, 11-7 MAAC) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Manhattan Jaspers (11-16, 9-9 MAAC) at Siena Saints (17-12, 11-7 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -7.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Siena Saints after Anthony Nelson scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 72-70 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Saints have gone 8-4 in home games. Siena ranks sixth in the MAAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Stormo averaging 2.4.

The Jaspers are 9-9 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Platek is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 11.3 points. Stormo is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

Nelson is shooting 39.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

