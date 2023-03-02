SFA visits Utah Valley following Hawkins’ 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (19-11, 11-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (23-7, 14-3 WAC) Orem, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Orem, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Nigel Hawkins scored 20 points in SFA’s 64-59 overtime loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Wolverines have gone 12-1 in home games. Utah Valley ranks third in the WAC with 15.4 assists per game led by Trey Woodbury averaging 4.2.

The ‘Jacks have gone 11-6 against WAC opponents. SFA is sixth in the WAC scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Sadaidriene Hall averaging 10.0.

The Wolverines and ‘Jacks meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woodbury is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Hall is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

