SFA takes on Utah Tech in WAC Tournament

Utah Tech Trailblazers (13-18, 5-13 WAC) vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (19-12, 11-7 WAC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -3; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in the WAC Tournament.

The ‘Jacks have gone 11-7 against WAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. SFA scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Trailblazers’ record in WAC games is 5-13. Utah Tech ranks third in the WAC shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Cameron Gooden is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Trailblazers. Isaiah Pope is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

