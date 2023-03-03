SFA plays Utah Valley following Hawkins’ 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (19-11, 11-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (23-7, 14-3 WAC) Orem, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (19-11, 11-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (23-7, 14-3 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -8; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Nigel Hawkins scored 20 points in SFA’s 64-59 overtime loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Wolverines have gone 12-1 at home. Utah Valley is third in the WAC with 15.4 assists per game led by Trey Woodbury averaging 4.2.

The ‘Jacks have gone 11-6 against WAC opponents. SFA is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines and ‘Jacks match up Friday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Woodbury is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.