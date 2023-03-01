SFA hosts Sam Houston after Hawkins’ 21-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (22-6, 12-4 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (19-10, 11-5 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (22-6, 12-4 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (19-10, 11-5 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -1; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: SFA faces the Sam Houston Bearkats after Nigel Hawkins scored 21 points in SFA’s 80-58 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The ‘Jacks are 12-3 on their home court. SFA scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Bearkats have gone 12-4 against WAC opponents. Sam Houston scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Qua Grant is averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Bearkats. Cameron Huefner is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 66.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

