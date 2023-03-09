Seattle U Redhawks and Grand Canyon Antelopes play in WAC Tournament

Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-11, 11-7 WAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (20-11, 11-7 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-11, 11-7 WAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (20-11, 11-7 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -2.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks and Grand Canyon Antelopes square off in the WAC Tournament.

The Redhawks’ record in WAC games is 11-7, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Seattle U ranks third in the WAC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Riley Grigsby paces the Redhawks with 5.4 boards.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC games is 11-7. Grand Canyon ranks fifth in the WAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Redhawks. Grigsby is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Chance McMillian averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Rayshon Harrison is shooting 48.2% and averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

