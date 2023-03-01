Live Radio
SE Missouri St tops Lindenwood in OVC tourney opener

The Associated Press

March 1, 2023, 10:55 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Phillip Russell had 19 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 84-65 win against Lindenwood on Wednesday night in a first-round game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The No. 5-seed Redhawks advance to play in the quarterfinals against fourth-seed Tennessee State.

Russell also had five assists and five steals for the Redhawks (16-16). Josh Earley scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds. Evan Eursher shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Kevin Caldwell Jr. led the way for the Lions (11-21) with 19 points. Lindenwood also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks from Cam Burrell. Chris Childs also had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

