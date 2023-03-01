SE Louisiana visits Houston Christian following Klanjscek’s 25-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (17-13, 11-6 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (10-20, 7-10 Southland) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SE Louisiana Lions (17-13, 11-6 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (10-20, 7-10 Southland)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Christian -3.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Maks Klanjscek scored 25 points in Houston Christian’s 68-64 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Huskies have gone 8-7 in home games. Houston Christian allows 82.9 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Lions are 11-6 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is 8-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hofman is averaging 6.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Klanjscek is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Boogie Anderson is averaging 14.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Lions. Roger McFarlane is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.