Sasser leads No. 1 Houston to 30th win, AAC semifinals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 30 points and top-ranked Houston got its 30th win of the season…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 30 points and top-ranked Houston got its 30th win of the season with a 60-46 victory over East Carolina in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Cougars have back-to-back 30-win seasons for the first time since their Phi Slama Jama era. Jamal Shead added 12 points for Houston (30-2).

East Carolina freshman forward Ezra Ausar had 18 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for the Pirates (16-17).

Houston moves on to the AAC semifinals, where it’ll meet either fourth-seeded Cincinnati or fifth-seeded Temple.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 72, MISSISSIPPI STATE 49

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds and Alabama never trailed in a win over Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The top-seeded Crimson Tide (27-5) set the pace in the first half hitting eight of 20 shots from long range. Charles Bediako and Noah Gurley added 11 points apiece for Alabama, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.

Tolu Smith led Mississippi State (21-12) with 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Dashawn Davis scored 13 points.

Alabama will play either No. 17 Tennessee or No. 25 Missouri in the semifinal on Saturday.

NO. 5 PURDUE 70, RUTGERS 65

CHICAGO (AP) — Mason Gillis had 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and Purdue held off Rutgers for a rugged victory in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

With Zach Edey drawing his usual attention inside, the top-seeded Boilermakers (27-5) got a big lift from Gillis and reserve guard David Jenkins Jr. Gillis grabbed nine rebounds and Porter had a season-high 12 points. Edey finished with 16 points and 11 boards.

Derek Simpson scored 18 points for Rutgers (19-14), Cam Spencer had 13 points and Clifford Omoruyi finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Purdue’s next game is Saturday, when it’ll play the winner of the second quarterfinal between Ohio State and Michigan State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.