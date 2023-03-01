Sasser leads No. 1 Houston against Wichita State after 22-point game

Wichita State Shockers (15-13, 8-8 AAC) at Houston Cougars (27-2, 15-1 AAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Wichita State Shockers (15-13, 8-8 AAC) at Houston Cougars (27-2, 15-1 AAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston faces the Wichita State Shockers after Marcus Sasser scored 22 points in Houston’s 76-57 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Cougars have gone 15-2 at home. Houston is the AAC leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 7.4.

The Shockers are 8-8 in conference play. Wichita State ranks seventh in the AAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sasser averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Roberts is shooting 64.4% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Jaykwon Walton is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.