Santa Clara and Sam Houston play in NIT

Sam Houston Bearkats (25-7, 14-4 WAC) at Santa Clara Broncos (23-9, 11-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Santa Clara Broncos and the Sam Houston Bearkats play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Broncos’ record in WCC games is 11-5, and their record is 12-4 against non-conference opponents. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 7.3.

The Bearkats’ record in WAC games is 14-4. Sam Houston is the best team in the WAC allowing just 58.9 points per game while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.9 points for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Qua Grant is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

