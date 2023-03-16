MARCH MADNESS: Midwest region review | Basketball buzz at U.Md. | Can March Madness be good for the office? | Tickets could be pricey | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
San Diego State Aztecs play the Charleston (SC) Cougars in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 16, 2023, 3:42 AM

Charleston (SC) Cougars (31-3, 16-2 CAA) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (27-6, 15-3 MWC)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Aztecs have gone 15-3 against MWC opponents, with a 12-3 record in non-conference play. San Diego State is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars’ record in CAA games is 16-2. Charleston (SC) averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aztecs. Jaedon LeDee is averaging 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Dalton Bolon is averaging 12.4 points for the Cougars. Ante Brzovic is averaging 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Cougars: 10-0, averaging 83.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

