Samford Bulldogs and Chattanooga Mocs square off in SoCon Tournament

Chattanooga Mocs (16-16, 7-11 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (21-10, 15-3 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Chattanooga Mocs (16-16, 7-11 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (21-10, 15-3 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -3; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs play the Chattanooga Mocs in the SoCon Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon games is 15-3, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference play. Samford ranks third in the SoCon shooting 35.2% from deep, led by Britton Johnson shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Mocs are 7-11 against SoCon teams. Chattanooga ranks ninth in the SoCon scoring 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Jake Stephens averaging 8.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Dye is averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jermaine Marshall is averaging 13.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Samford.

Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.5 points for the Mocs. Stephens is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.