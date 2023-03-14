Sam Houston, Santa Clara play in NIT

Santa Clara Broncos (23-9, 11-5 WCC) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (25-7, 14-4 WAC) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats and Santa Clara Broncos play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bearkats are 14-4 against WAC opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Sam Houston is ninth in the WAC scoring 73.2 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Broncos are 11-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara is the WCC leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandin Podziemski averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Podziemski is averaging 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.