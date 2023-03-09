Sam Houston plays in WAC Tournament against the Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (17-15, 8-10 WAC) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (24-6, 14-4 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cal Baptist Lancers (17-15, 8-10 WAC) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (24-6, 14-4 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -5.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Sam Houston Bearkats and Cal Baptist Lancers meet in the WAC Tournament.

The Bearkats are 14-4 against WAC opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Sam Houston averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Lancers are 8-10 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 9-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donte Powers averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Qua Grant is shooting 38.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Sam Houston.

Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.3 points and five assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 9-1, averaging 64.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

