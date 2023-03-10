Saint Peter’s plays in MAAC Tournament against the Marist

Marist Red Foxes (12-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (14-17, 7-13 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 8:30 p.m.…

Marist Red Foxes (12-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (14-17, 7-13 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -1; over/under is 121

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Peter’s Peacocks play the Marist Red Foxes in the MAAC Tournament.

The Peacocks’ record in MAAC play is 7-13, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. Saint Peter’s ranks eighth in the MAAC with 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Corey Washington averaging 5.0.

The Red Foxes’ record in MAAC games is 6-14. Marist allows 66.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is averaging 5.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Noah Harris is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 8.9 points. Patrick Gardner is averaging 20.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.