Saint Peter’s hosts Siena following McCollum’s 30-point game

Siena Saints (17-13, 11-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-17, 6-13 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Siena Saints (17-13, 11-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-17, 6-13 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Peter’s -4; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Javian McCollum scored 30 points in Siena’s 67-66 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks are 7-6 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Saints are 11-8 in MAAC play. Siena is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Dasher is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

McCollum is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Saints: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.