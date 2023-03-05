Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the BYU Cougars in WCC Tournament

BYU Cougars (19-14, 7-9 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-6, 14-2 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BYU Cougars (19-14, 7-9 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (25-6, 14-2 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Saint Mary’s Gaels play the BYU Cougars in the WCC Tournament.

The Gaels’ record in WCC play is 14-2, and their record is 11-4 in non-conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars’ record in WCC games is 7-9. BYU is third in the WCC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Johnson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Traore is averaging 13 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Rudi Williams is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

