Saint Louis takes on Dayton, seeks 5th straight home win

Dayton Flyers (20-10, 12-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (19-11, 11-6 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Dayton trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Billikens have gone 14-3 at home. Saint Louis has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flyers have gone 12-5 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is averaging 14.2 points for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Daron Holmes is averaging 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 15.4 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

