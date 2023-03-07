Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays in A-10 Tournament against the Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-20, 4-14 A-10) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-16, 8-10 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-20, 4-14 A-10) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (14-16, 8-10 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks and Loyola Chicago Ramblers play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Hawks have gone 8-10 against A-10 teams, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ramblers are 4-14 against A-10 teams. Loyola Chicago is seventh in the A-10 shooting 33.6% from downtown. Jacob Hutson leads the Ramblers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Cameron Brown is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Braden Norris averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Philip Alston is shooting 45.1% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.