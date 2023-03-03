Saint Bonaventure visits UMass after Banks’ 36-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-16, 8-9 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-15, 5-12 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-16, 8-9 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-15, 5-12 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the UMass Minutemen after Daryl Banks III scored 36 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 89-76 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Minutemen have gone 7-6 in home games. UMass has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies have gone 8-9 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging six points for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Yann Farell is averaging nine points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bonnies. Banks is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

