Ryan and Notre Dame host Clemson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -8; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays the Clemson Tigers after Cormac Ryan scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 88-81 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers are 14-1 on their home court. Clemson averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Fighting Irish are 3-16 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Tigers and Fighting Irish match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Nate Laszewski is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Fighting Irish. Ryan is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.