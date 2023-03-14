Rutgers plays Hofstra in NIT

Hofstra Pride (24-9, 16-2 CAA) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (19-14, 10-10 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Hofstra Pride (24-9, 16-2 CAA) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (19-14, 10-10 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Hofstra Pride meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights’ record in Big Ten play is 10-10, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Rutgers averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pride are 16-2 in CAA play. Hofstra is second in the CAA scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Scarlet Knights. Cam Spencer is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Jaquan Carlos is averaging 6.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Pride: 9-1, averaging 77.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

