Rucker lifts Army to 71-69 OT win over Boston U in Patriot

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 32 points, including all 12 of Army’s points in overtime, as the…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker scored 32 points, including all 12 of Army’s points in overtime, as the Black Knights took down Boston University 71-69 on Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournament.

Rucker hit the 3-pointer with 25 seconds in regulation that forced overtime and then kept rolling. His layup with 1:03 to play in OT gave Army a 66-64 lead and his two free throws with six seconds left iced it as the Terriers hit a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Rucker was 11 of 21 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Black Knights (17-15). Rucker scored his 12 overtime points while shooting 3 of 3 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line. Coleton Benson finished 3 of 9 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 from the line to add 16 points. Ethan Roberts recorded nine points and shot 3 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Walter Whyte finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Terriers (15-17). Boston University also got 13 points from Jonas Harper. In addition, Fletcher Tynen finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.