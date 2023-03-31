Rockies pitcher Freeland makes great defensive play vs SD

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland made a sensational play to retire Austin Nola of the San…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland made a sensational play to retire Austin Nola of the San Diego Padres leading off the fifth inning on Friday night.

Nola hit a weak chopper down the third base line and Freeland hopped off the mound, gloved the ball, took two steps, made a leaping spin and threw to first baseman C.J. Cron, who made a nice stretch to retire the runner. Freeland ended up sprawled face down in foul territory.

He squatted behind the mound for a few minutes and was checked by a trainer and manager Bud Black. He remained in the game.

The Rockies led 4-0 at the time.

