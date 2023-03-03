Roach leads Duke against North Carolina after 20-point showing

Duke Blue Devils (22-8, 13-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-11, 11-8 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30…

Duke Blue Devils (22-8, 13-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (19-11, 11-8 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke visits the North Carolina Tar Heels after Jeremy Roach scored 20 points in Duke’s 71-67 victory over the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Tar Heels are 12-2 on their home court. North Carolina leads the ACC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 6.5.

The Blue Devils are 13-6 in ACC play. Duke is 4-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 16.9 points. Bacot is averaging 16.4 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Kyle Filipowski is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

