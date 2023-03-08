Rider Broncs and Saint Peter’s Peacocks play in MAAC Tournament

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-17, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Rider Broncs (16-13, 13-7 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-17, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Rider Broncs (16-13, 13-7 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -7; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Rider Broncs and Saint Peter’s Peacocks meet in the MAAC Tournament.

The Broncs are 13-7 against MAAC opponents and 3-6 in non-conference play. Rider averages 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Peacocks are 7-13 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 7-9 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 15.9 points. Allen Powell is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Rider.

Corey Washington is averaging seven points and 5.1 rebounds for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.