Rice Owls play in C-USA Tournament against the UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA Roadrunners (10-21, 4-16 C-USA) vs. Rice Owls (17-14, 8-12 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

UTSA Roadrunners (10-21, 4-16 C-USA) vs. Rice Owls (17-14, 8-12 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls face the UTSA Roadrunners in the C-USA Tournament.

The Owls have gone 8-12 against C-USA teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Rice averages 15.4 assists per game to lead C-USA, paced by Max Fiedler with 5.1.

The Roadrunners’ record in C-USA play is 4-16. UTSA ranks ninth in C-USA shooting 33.4% from deep. Azavier Johnson paces the Roadrunners shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Japhet Medor is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.