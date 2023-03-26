MARCH MADNESS: Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final 4 | VTech rolls Tennessee | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Retegui scores again as…

Retegui scores again as Italy beats Malta 2-0 in qualifying

The Associated Press

March 26, 2023, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TA’ QALI, Malta (AP) — Argentina-born striker Mateo Retegui is fast becoming the center forward Italy has been sorely lacking.

Retegui scored again in Italy’s 2-0 win over Malta on Sunday to make it two goals in as many matches as the defending champion recorded its first win in European Championship qualifying.

The 23-year-old Retegui had scored on his international debut on Thursday, in a 2-1 loss at home to England in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final, which Italy won on penalties.

Retegui became the first Italy player to score in his first two competitive international matches in nearly 55 years.

Italy was looking to kickstart its campaign after losing a European Championship qualifier for the first time since 2006.

Coach Roberto Mancini made eight chances from that loss to England.

Italy was without injured forward Ciro Immobile and its problems up front continued when Wilfried Gnonto went off with an ankle problem midway through the first half.

It was already 1-0 up by then, however, as Retegui had headed in Sandro Tonali’s corner in the 15th minute.

The Azzurri doubled their tally in the 27th when Matteo Pessina tapped in a low cross from Emerson.

Gianluca Scamacca almost scored an acrobatic third in the 69th but his overhead kick was well saved by Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up