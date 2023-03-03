Radford takes on Winthrop in Big South Tournament

Winthrop Eagles (15-16, 10-8 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (18-13, 12-6 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Winthrop Eagles (15-16, 10-8 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (18-13, 12-6 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Radford -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders and Winthrop Eagles meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South games is 12-6, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Radford has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 10-8 against Big South teams. Winthrop ranks ninth in the Big South with 11.6 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.5 points. Bryan Antoine is shooting 48.8% and averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Harrison is averaging 11 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.