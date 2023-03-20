Radford plays San Jose State in CBI Tournament matchup

San Jose State Spartans (21-13, 10-8 MWC) vs. Radford Highlanders (20-14, 12-6 Big South) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (21-13, 10-8 MWC) vs. Radford Highlanders (20-14, 12-6 Big South)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders take on the San Jose State Spartans in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Highlanders are 12-6 against Big South opponents and 8-8 in non-conference play. Radford has a 9-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 10-8 against MWC teams. San Jose State is fourth in the MWC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Jeffers is averaging 8.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Omari Moore is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 17.4 points and 4.8 assists. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is shooting 37.1% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

