Radford and Tarleton State square off in CBI Tournament matchup

Tarleton State Texans (17-16, 9-9 WAC) vs. Radford Highlanders (19-14, 12-6 Big South)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders take on the Tarleton State Texans in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South games is 12-6, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference games. Radford is 8-9 against opponents over .500.

The Texans are 9-9 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 9-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.8 points for the Highlanders. Josiah Jeffers is averaging 9.4 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Radford.

Lue Williams is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 10.7 points. Freddy Hicks is averaging 16.3 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

