Radford and Charlotte play in CBI Tournament matchup

Charlotte 49ers (20-14, 9-11 C-USA) vs. Radford Highlanders (21-14, 12-6 Big South)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders and the Charlotte 49ers play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Highlanders have gone 12-6 against Big South opponents, with a 9-8 record in non-conference play. Radford has a 10-9 record against opponents above .500.

The 49ers’ record in C-USA action is 9-11. Charlotte is 9-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Jeffers is averaging 8.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Brice Williams is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 14 points and 5.1 rebounds. Aly Khalifa is averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

49ers: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

