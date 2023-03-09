Quisenberry’s 22 lead Fordham past La Salle in A-10 tourney

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 22 points in Fordham’s 69-61 win against La Salle on Thursday night in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had 22 points in Fordham’s 69-61 win against La Salle on Thursday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Quisenberry also contributed six rebounds for the Rams (25-7). Khalid Moore scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Will Richardson was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Explorers (15-19) were led in scoring by Khalil Brantley, who finished with 18 points and seven assists. Jhamir Brickus added 13 points for La Salle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

