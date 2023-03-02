Quinnipiac faces Fairfield for conference matchup

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-10, 10-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-17, 8-11 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-10, 10-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-17, 8-11 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dezi Jones and the Quinnipiac Bobcats take on Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags in MAAC play.

The Stags are 6-6 on their home court. Fairfield averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bobcats are 10-8 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 12.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Tyrese Williams is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.1 points. Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

