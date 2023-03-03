Quinerly and No. 2 Alabama host No. 24 Texas A&M

Alabama Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (22-8, 14-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Alabama Crimson Tide (26-4, 16-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (22-8, 14-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Alabama visits the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies after Jahvon Quinerly scored 24 points in Alabama’s 90-85 overtime victory over the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies have gone 14-1 in home games. Texas A&M ranks seventh in the SEC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Henry Coleman III averaging 6.8.

The Crimson Tide are 16-1 in SEC play. Alabama scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is shooting 39.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Quinerly is averaging 7.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

