Portland State meets Northern Colorado in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Colorado Bears (11-19, 6-12 Big Sky) vs. Portland State Vikings (12-18, 6-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings play in the Big Sky Tournament against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vikings’ record in Big Sky games is 6-11, and their record is 6-7 against non-conference opponents. Portland State has a 6-13 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 6-12 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 1.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Parker is shooting 52.7% and averaging 18.0 points for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Dalton Knecht is shooting 47.9% and averaging 20.1 points for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

