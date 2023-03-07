Players has stacked field minus Woods, defending champ Smith

PGA TOUR THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium). Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72. Prize…

PGA TOUR

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium). Yardage: 7,256. Par: 72.

Prize money: $25 million. Winner’s share: $4.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (NBC).

Previous winner: Cameron Smith.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Kurt Kitayama won the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Notes: The PGA Tour’s premier event offers a $25 million purse, the richest in golf for stroke play. … Defending champion Cameron Smith is not playing because the PGA Tour suspended him for joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The runner-up (Anirban Lahiri) and third-place finisher from last year (Paul Casey) also joined LIV. … The field features every PGA Tour member from the top 50 in the world ranking. … No one has ever won back to back at The Players Championship. … Seventeen players who made the cut last year at The Players are now with LIV Golf. … The winner gets $4.5 million, which is more than the entire purse from 25 years ago. … Tiger Woods has decided not to play, meaning he likely won’t be seen again until the Masters. … This is the final event for players to qualify for the 64-man field at the WGC-Dell Match Play in two weeks. Because of LIV defections and those not playing, it could dip down to the high 70s in the ranking to get in. … The winner gets a three-year invitation to the majors. … Woods, Jason Day and Greg Norman are the only players to win The Players Championship as No. 1 in the world.

Next week: Valspar Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

EUROPEAN TOUR

MAGICAL KENYA OPEN

Site: Nairobi, Kenya.

Course: Muthaiga GC. Yardage: 7,228. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $333,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ashun Wu.

Race to Dubai leader: Victor Perez.

Last tournament: Marcel Siem won the Hero Indian Open.

Notes: This is the start of a two-week South Africa swing for the European tour. … The field has only three from the top 100 in the world. … The tournament is being held for the fourth time. … The field includes Laurie Canter, who played as a reserve for two-time major champion Martin Kaymer at the first LIV Golf event in Mexico two weeks ago. … Shaun Norris is in the field. The big South African signed with LIV Golf last year and played a full schedule. He was among the 48 players this year. … Marcel Siem plays for the first time since winning the Indian Open, his first European title in more than eight years. … Adrian Otaegui is in the field and might be able to shore up a spot in the WGC-Match Play with a good result. The 64-man field is likely to go down to near 80th in the world ranking. At No. 82, he is the highest-ranked player in the field.

Next week: SDC Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Next tournament: LPGA Drive On Championship on March 23-26.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: David Toms won the Cologuard Classic.

Next week: Hoag Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions/

LIV GOLF

Last tournament: Charles Howell III won the LIV Golf Invitational-Mayakoba.

Next week: LIV Golf Invitational-Tucson.

Points leader: Charles Howell III.

Team leader: Crushers.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last tournament: Rhein Gibson won the Astara Golf Championship.

Next tournament: Club Car Championship on March 23-26.

Points leader: Chandler Phillips.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

OTHER TOURS

Asian Tour: International Series-Thailand, Black Mountain GC, Hua Hin, Thailand. Defending champion: Sihwan Kim. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Ladies European Tour: Investec South African Women’s Open, Steenberg GC, Cape Town, South Africa. Defending champion: Lee-Anne Pace. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: New Zealand PGA Championship, Gulf Harbour CC, Auckland, New Zealand. Defending champion: Kazuma Kobori. Online: https://pga.org.au/

Sunshine Tour: Mediclinic Invitational, Centurion CC, Centurion, South Africa. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Ladies Yokohama Tire Golf Tournament, Tosa CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Pei-Ying Tsai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

