Pittsburgh meets Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-17, 6-14 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (21-10, 14-6 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -7; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet in the ACC Tournament.

The Panthers are 14-6 against ACC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets’ record in ACC play is 6-14. Georgia Tech is ninth in the ACC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Javon Franklin averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelly Cummings is averaging 11.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Miles Kelly is averaging 14.4 points for the Yellow Jackets. Lance Terry is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

