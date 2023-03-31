PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Scores

|Friday
|At TPC San Antonio-Oaks Course
|San Antonio, Texas
|Purse: $8.9 million
|Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72
|a-amateur
|Partial Second Round
|Suspended due to darkness
Patrick Rodgers 66-67_133
Corey Conners 64-72_136
Michael Thompson 69-68_137
Eric Cole 71-67_138
Thomas Detry 71-67_138
Matt Kuchar 68-70_138
Chris Kirk 67-72_139
Peter Malnati 67-72_139
Michael Kim 68-71_139
Nico Echavarria 73-66_139
Hayden Buckley 67-73_140
Beau Hossler 71-69_140
Ben Martin 70-70_140
S.H. Kim 72-68_140
Dylan Wu 70-71_141
Alex Noren 70-71_141
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-72_141
Andrew Novak 69-72_141
Matti Schmid 70-71_141
Sam Ryder 71-70_141
Matt Wallace 69-72_141
Luke Donald 70-72_142
Robby Shelton 73-69_142
Hideki Matsuyama 70-72_142
Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142
Charley Hoffman 73-69_142
Justin Lower 69-73_142
Taylor Montgomery 68-74_142
Trevor Werbylo 72-70_143
Tano Goya 72-70_143
Kevin Chappell 71-71_142
Brandon Wu 71-72_143
Jason Dufner 69-74_143
J.J. Spaun 70-73_143
Rickie Fowler 71-72_143
Si Woo Kim 69-74_143
Chandler Phillips 71-72_143
Harry Hall 73-70_143
Patton Kizzire 73-70_143
|Projected cut
Chesson Hadley 70-74_144
Satoshi Kodaira 72-72_144
Akshay Bhatia 73-71_144
Ryan Gerard 72-72_144
Cole Hammer 72-72_144
Henrik Norlander 71-73_144
Russell Knox 69-76_145
Ben Taylor 72-73_145
Ben Griffin 71-74_145
Callum Tarren 73-72_145
Troy Merritt 69-76_145
Chad Ramey 70-75_145
Tyrrell Hatton 70-75_145
Greyson Sigg 73-72_145
Zecheng Dou 72-73_145
Ryan Moore 72-73_145
Nick Watney 73-72_145
Joseph Bramlett 73-72_145
Taylor Pendrith 73-73_146
Cameron Champ 73-73_146
Cam Davis 80-66_146
Jim Herman 74-72_146
Doug Ghim 73-73_146
Max McGreevy 73-73_146
Vincent Norrman 74-72_146
Stewart Cink 72-74_146
Ryan Armour 73-74_147
Austin Smotherman 73-74_147
Paul Haley II 76-71_147
Kevin Roy 77-70_147
Peter Lansburgh 75-72_147
Jesse Mueller 75-72_147
Harrison Endycott 74-73_147
Alex Smalley 74-73_147
Ryan Palmer 74-73_147
Scott Piercy 72-75_147
Will Gordon 70-78_148
Matthew NeSmith 73-75_148
Kyle Westmoreland 72-76_148
Scott Harrington 77-71_148
Richy Werenski 75-74_149
Kazuki Higa 75-74_149
Carson Young 74-75_149
Ricky Barnes 76-73_149
Mark Hubbard 76-73_149
J.B. Holmes 75-74_149
Ryan Fox 75-75_150
David Lingmerth 74-76_150
Martin Laird 73-77_150
Trey Mullinax 78-72_150
Erik van Rooyen 75-75_150
Austin Cook 76-74_150
Zach Blair 76-74_150
J.J. Wood 74-78_152
James Hahn 80-74_154
Dylan Frittelli 79-77_156
Michael Gligic WD
Davis Love III WD
Brandon Matthews WD
|Did not finish
Roberto Diaz
Brendon Todd
Luke List
Augusto Nunez
Harry Higgs
Nick Taylor
Andrew Putnam
Byeong Hun An
Chez Reavie
Lee Hodges
M.J. Daffue
Sam Stevens
Padraig Harrington
Garrick Higgo
Tyler Duncan
Jimmy Walker
Nick Hardy
Brice Garnett
Lanto Griffin
Hank Lebioda
Andrew Landry
Kevin Streelman
Nicolai Hojgaard
Peter Kuest
Aaron Rai
Trevor Cone
Sepp Straka
Lucas Glover
Brian Stuard
Adam Schenk
Kyle Stanley
Nate Lashley
Brent Grant
Carl Yuan
Pierceson Coody
Kevin Tway
Doc Redman
Austin Truslow
Matthias Schwab
Adam Long
Francesco Molinari
Austin Eckroat
Kramer Hickok
Kelly Kraft
Davis Riley
David Carey
|Leaderboard
SCORE Thru
Patrick Rodgers -11 18
Corey Conners -8 18
Roberto Diaz -8 10
Michael Thompson -7 18
Brendon Todd -7 15
Eric Cole -6 18
Thomas Detry -6 18
Matt Kuchar -6 18
Chris Kirk -5 18
Peter Malnati -5 18
Michael Kim -5 18
Nico Echavarria -5 18
Luke List -5 15
Augusta Nunez -5 11
Harry Higgs -5 10
