PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Par Scores

Friday At TPC San Antonio-Oaks Course San Antonio, Texas Purse: $8.9 million Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72 a-amateur Partial Second Round Suspended due to darkness

Patrick Rodgers 66-67_133 -11

Corey Conners 64-72_136 -8

Michael Thompson 69-68_137 -7

Eric Cole 71-67_138 -6

Thomas Detry 71-67_138 -6

Matt Kuchar 68-70_138 -6

Chris Kirk 67-72_139 -5

Peter Malnati 67-72_139 -5

Michael Kim 68-71_139 -5

Nico Echavarria 73-66_139 -5

Hayden Buckley 67-73_140 -4

Beau Hossler 71-69_140 -4

Ben Martin 70-70_140 -4

S.H. Kim 72-68_140 -4

Dylan Wu 70-71_141 -3

Alex Noren 70-71_141 -3

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-72_141 -3

Andrew Novak 69-72_141 -3

Matti Schmid 70-71_141 -3

Sam Ryder 71-70_141 -3

Matt Wallace 69-72_141 -3

Luke Donald 70-72_142 -2

Robby Shelton 73-69_142 -2

Hideki Matsuyama 70-72_142 -2

Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142 -2

Charley Hoffman 73-69_142 -2

Justin Lower 69-73_142 -2

Taylor Montgomery 68-74_142 -2

Trevor Werbylo 72-70_143 -2

Tano Goya 72-70_143 -2

Kevin Chappell 71-71_142 -2

Brandon Wu 71-72_143 -1

Jason Dufner 69-74_143 -1

J.J. Spaun 70-73_143 -1

Rickie Fowler 71-72_143 -1

Si Woo Kim 69-74_143 -1

Chandler Phillips 71-72_143 -1

Harry Hall 73-70_143 -1

Patton Kizzire 73-70_143 -1

Projected cut

Chesson Hadley 70-74_144 E

Satoshi Kodaira 72-72_144 E

Akshay Bhatia 73-71_144 E

Ryan Gerard 72-72_144 E

Cole Hammer 72-72_144 E

Henrik Norlander 71-73_144 E

Russell Knox 69-76_145 +1

Ben Taylor 72-73_145 +1

Ben Griffin 71-74_145 +1

Callum Tarren 73-72_145 +1

Troy Merritt 69-76_145 +1

Chad Ramey 70-75_145 +1

Tyrrell Hatton 70-75_145 +1

Greyson Sigg 73-72_145 +1

Zecheng Dou 72-73_145 +1

Ryan Moore 72-73_145 +1

Nick Watney 73-72_145 +1

Joseph Bramlett 73-72_145 +1

Taylor Pendrith 73-73_146 +2

Cameron Champ 73-73_146 +2

Cam Davis 80-66_146 +2

Jim Herman 74-72_146 +2

Doug Ghim 73-73_146 +2

Max McGreevy 73-73_146 +2

Vincent Norrman 74-72_146 +2

Stewart Cink 72-74_146 +2

Ryan Armour 73-74_147 +3

Austin Smotherman 73-74_147 +3

Paul Haley II 76-71_147 +3

Kevin Roy 77-70_147 +3

Peter Lansburgh 75-72_147 +3

Jesse Mueller 75-72_147 +3

Harrison Endycott 74-73_147 +3

Alex Smalley 74-73_147 +3

Ryan Palmer 74-73_147 +3

Scott Piercy 72-75_147 +3

Will Gordon 70-78_148 +4

Matthew NeSmith 73-75_148 +4

Kyle Westmoreland 72-76_148 +4

Scott Harrington 77-71_148 +4

Richy Werenski 75-74_149 +5

Kazuki Higa 75-74_149 +5

Carson Young 74-75_149 +5

Ricky Barnes 76-73_149 +5

Mark Hubbard 76-73_149 +5

J.B. Holmes 75-74_149 +5

Ryan Fox 75-75_150 +6

David Lingmerth 74-76_150 +6

Martin Laird 73-77_150 +6

Trey Mullinax 78-72_150 +6

Erik van Rooyen 75-75_150 +6

Austin Cook 76-74_150 +6

Zach Blair 76-74_150 +6

J.J. Wood 74-78_152 +8

James Hahn 80-74_154 +10

Dylan Frittelli 79-77_156 +12

Michael Gligic WD

Davis Love III WD

Brandon Matthews WD

Did not finish

Roberto Diaz

Brendon Todd

Luke List

Augusto Nunez

Harry Higgs

Nick Taylor

Andrew Putnam

Byeong Hun An

Chez Reavie

Lee Hodges

M.J. Daffue

Sam Stevens

Padraig Harrington

Garrick Higgo

Tyler Duncan

Jimmy Walker

Nick Hardy

Brice Garnett

Lanto Griffin

Hank Lebioda

Andrew Landry

Kevin Streelman

Nicolai Hojgaard

Peter Kuest

Aaron Rai

Trevor Cone

Sepp Straka

Lucas Glover

Brian Stuard

Adam Schenk

Kyle Stanley

Nate Lashley

Brent Grant

Carl Yuan

Pierceson Coody

Kevin Tway

Doc Redman

Austin Truslow

Matthias Schwab

Adam Long

Francesco Molinari

Austin Eckroat

Kramer Hickok

Kelly Kraft

Davis Riley

David Carey

