PGA Tour Valero Texas Open Par Scores

|Friday
|At TPC San Antonio-Oaks Course
|San Antonio, Texas
|Purse: $8.9 million
|Yardage: 7,438; Par: 72
|a-amateur
|Partial Second Round
|Suspended due to darkness
Patrick Rodgers 66-67_133 -11
Corey Conners 64-72_136 -8
Michael Thompson 69-68_137 -7
Eric Cole 71-67_138 -6
Thomas Detry 71-67_138 -6
Matt Kuchar 68-70_138 -6
Chris Kirk 67-72_139 -5
Peter Malnati 67-72_139 -5
Michael Kim 68-71_139 -5
Nico Echavarria 73-66_139 -5
Hayden Buckley 67-73_140 -4
Beau Hossler 71-69_140 -4
Ben Martin 70-70_140 -4
S.H. Kim 72-68_140 -4
Dylan Wu 70-71_141 -3
Alex Noren 70-71_141 -3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69-72_141 -3
Andrew Novak 69-72_141 -3
Matti Schmid 70-71_141 -3
Sam Ryder 71-70_141 -3
Matt Wallace 69-72_141 -3
Luke Donald 70-72_142 -2
Robby Shelton 73-69_142 -2
Hideki Matsuyama 70-72_142 -2
Emiliano Grillo 70-72_142 -2
Charley Hoffman 73-69_142 -2
Justin Lower 69-73_142 -2
Taylor Montgomery 68-74_142 -2
Trevor Werbylo 72-70_143 -2
Tano Goya 72-70_143 -2
Kevin Chappell 71-71_142 -2
Brandon Wu 71-72_143 -1
Jason Dufner 69-74_143 -1
J.J. Spaun 70-73_143 -1
Rickie Fowler 71-72_143 -1
Si Woo Kim 69-74_143 -1
Chandler Phillips 71-72_143 -1
Harry Hall 73-70_143 -1
Patton Kizzire 73-70_143 -1
|Projected cut
Chesson Hadley 70-74_144 E
Satoshi Kodaira 72-72_144 E
Akshay Bhatia 73-71_144 E
Ryan Gerard 72-72_144 E
Cole Hammer 72-72_144 E
Henrik Norlander 71-73_144 E
Russell Knox 69-76_145 +1
Ben Taylor 72-73_145 +1
Ben Griffin 71-74_145 +1
Callum Tarren 73-72_145 +1
Troy Merritt 69-76_145 +1
Chad Ramey 70-75_145 +1
Tyrrell Hatton 70-75_145 +1
Greyson Sigg 73-72_145 +1
Zecheng Dou 72-73_145 +1
Ryan Moore 72-73_145 +1
Nick Watney 73-72_145 +1
Joseph Bramlett 73-72_145 +1
Taylor Pendrith 73-73_146 +2
Cameron Champ 73-73_146 +2
Cam Davis 80-66_146 +2
Jim Herman 74-72_146 +2
Doug Ghim 73-73_146 +2
Max McGreevy 73-73_146 +2
Vincent Norrman 74-72_146 +2
Stewart Cink 72-74_146 +2
Ryan Armour 73-74_147 +3
Austin Smotherman 73-74_147 +3
Paul Haley II 76-71_147 +3
Kevin Roy 77-70_147 +3
Peter Lansburgh 75-72_147 +3
Jesse Mueller 75-72_147 +3
Harrison Endycott 74-73_147 +3
Alex Smalley 74-73_147 +3
Ryan Palmer 74-73_147 +3
Scott Piercy 72-75_147 +3
Will Gordon 70-78_148 +4
Matthew NeSmith 73-75_148 +4
Kyle Westmoreland 72-76_148 +4
Scott Harrington 77-71_148 +4
Richy Werenski 75-74_149 +5
Kazuki Higa 75-74_149 +5
Carson Young 74-75_149 +5
Ricky Barnes 76-73_149 +5
Mark Hubbard 76-73_149 +5
J.B. Holmes 75-74_149 +5
Ryan Fox 75-75_150 +6
David Lingmerth 74-76_150 +6
Martin Laird 73-77_150 +6
Trey Mullinax 78-72_150 +6
Erik van Rooyen 75-75_150 +6
Austin Cook 76-74_150 +6
Zach Blair 76-74_150 +6
J.J. Wood 74-78_152 +8
James Hahn 80-74_154 +10
Dylan Frittelli 79-77_156 +12
Michael Gligic WD
Davis Love III WD
Brandon Matthews WD
|Did not finish
Roberto Diaz
Brendon Todd
Luke List
Augusto Nunez
Harry Higgs
Nick Taylor
Andrew Putnam
Byeong Hun An
Chez Reavie
Lee Hodges
M.J. Daffue
Sam Stevens
Padraig Harrington
Garrick Higgo
Tyler Duncan
Jimmy Walker
Nick Hardy
Brice Garnett
Lanto Griffin
Hank Lebioda
Andrew Landry
Kevin Streelman
Nicolai Hojgaard
Peter Kuest
Aaron Rai
Trevor Cone
Sepp Straka
Lucas Glover
Brian Stuard
Adam Schenk
Kyle Stanley
Nate Lashley
Brent Grant
Carl Yuan
Pierceson Coody
Kevin Tway
Doc Redman
Austin Truslow
Matthias Schwab
Adam Long
Francesco Molinari
Austin Eckroat
Kramer Hickok
Kelly Kraft
Davis Riley
David Carey
