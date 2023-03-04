Penn scores 23 as Vermont defeats NJIT 84-57 in AEC quarters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 23 points in Vermont’s 84-57 victory over NJIT on Saturday night in a…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 23 points in Vermont’s 84-57 victory over NJIT on Saturday night in a quarterfinal game of the America East Conference Tournament.

Penn also added five rebounds for the Catamounts (21-10). Aaron Deloney was 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to add 16 points. Matt Veretto recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. It was the 12th straight win for the Catamounts.

Kevin Osawe finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Highlanders (7-23). NJIT also got 14 points and three blocks from Kjell de Graaf. In addition, Mekhi Gray finished with six points and two steals.

