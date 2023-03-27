Pastrnak hits 50-goal mark as Bruins top Canes in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — David Pastrnak eclipsed the 50-goal mark by scoring twice and the Boston Bruins won their seventh…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — David Pastrnak eclipsed the 50-goal mark by scoring twice and the Boston Bruins won their seventh game in a row by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout Sunday.

Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk scored in the shootout in a matchup of Eastern Conference division leaders.

Jakub Lauko also scored for the Bruins, who earned their 57th victory and are five wins shy of matching the all-time NHL record with nine regular-season games to play. Charlie McAvoy had two assists and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

Jack Drury, Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who won three of their previous four games. Brett Pesce had two assists and Frederik Andersen stopped 35 shots.

KINGS 7, BLUES 6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals for the second straight game, Adrian Kempe also scored twice and Los Angeles beat St. Louis to extend its point streak to a franchise-record 12 games.

Alex Iafallo and Trevor Moore also scored during a five-goal first period and Drew Doughty scored for the third consecutive game to help the Kings run their record to 10-0-2 since their last regulation loss at the New York Rangers on Feb. 26.

Phillip Danault had three assists, Pheonix Copley made 16 saves and the Kings also completed their best homestand ever with a 5-0-2 mark in seven games.

Jordan Kyrou had two goals, and Brandon Saad, Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for St. Louis. But the Blues had their five-game point streak snapped. Joel Hofer was replaced after giving up five goals on 17 shots in the first period.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Tavares scored two goals and added an assist, Joseph Woll made 22 saves and Toronto has won two of its last three.

Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs are seven points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division with Toronto having one game in hand. Auston Matthews had two assists.

Tyson Barrie had a goal and an assist, Cody Glass also scored and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for Nashville, which lost back-to-back home games over the weekend. The Predators remain five points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the Western Conference’s second wild-card berth, with Nashville having played two fewer games.

AVALANCHE 4, COYOTES 3, SO

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal in the third period and had the only goal in the shootout and Colorado moved into a tie for second place in the Central Division.

Nichushkin was the 14th player in the shootout and was the only one to score, poking the puck past Connor Ingram, who had 29 saves.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots, and Mikko Rantanen and Bowen Byram scored for the Avalanche.

Clayton Keller scored his 36th goal for Arizona, which extended its points streak at home. Matias Maccelli and Christian Fischer also scored for Arizona.

CANUCKS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice, Phillip Di Giuseppe scored, Brock Boeser got an empty-netter, and the Vancouver Canucks won their third straight.

The Blackhawks celebrated Pride night, honoring the city’s gay community, without rainbow-colored Pride warmup jerseys or colored stick tape used in previous seasons. The organization made the decision to go without the warmup jerseys because of an anti-gay Kremlin law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home.

Collin Delia stopped 29 shots in picking up his ninth win with the Canucks.

Defenseman Connor Murphy and rookie Lukas Reichel scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 27 saves in recording his 20th loss.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.