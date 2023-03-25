Orlando City’s 2-1 win snaps Philadelphia’s home win streak

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Martin Ojeda had a goal and an assist and Orlando City snapped Philadelphia’s 13-match winning streak…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Martin Ojeda had a goal and an assist and Orlando City snapped Philadelphia’s 13-match winning streak at home with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Philadelphia’s home winning streak, which included playoff games, was the longest in MLS since San Jose won a record 14 straight from 2001-02.

The Union were unbeaten at Subaru Park in 24 regular-season matches. Their last loss at home was on Sept. 3, 2021.

Orlando (2-1-2) downed the Red Bulls in the season opener but hadn’t won since.

The Lions went up 2-0 early on Ojeda’s goal in the second minute and Ivan Angulo’s goal in the ninth. It was the first time a team had scored two or more goals at Philadelphia since May, 2021.

The Union (2-3-0) cut the lead in half with Andres Perea’s goal in the 17th minute.

Heavy rain fell at times in the second half and the match got chippy late. Philadelphia’s Kai Wagner and Joaquin Torres were handed yellow cards in the 88th minute.

